Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post sales of $99.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the highest is $101.20 million. Clarus reported sales of $64.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $350.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $353.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $430.25 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $446.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 148,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $919.36 million, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 61.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter valued at $5,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter valued at $2,235,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

