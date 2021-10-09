Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Prologis posted sales of $980.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

Prologis stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $128.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,360. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.65. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after purchasing an additional 325,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

