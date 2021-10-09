Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.80. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.81. 674,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after buying an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

