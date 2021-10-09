Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

AVXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $1,852,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 394.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 126,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 186,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 111,012.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

