Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.45. Kadant posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,705. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.52. 21,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.05. Kadant has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $225.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

