Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

TBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,698 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $107.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

