Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 185,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 79,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1,858.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,208 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

