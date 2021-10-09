Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Shares of ISTR opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $225.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Investar during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Investar during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

