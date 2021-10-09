Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of MPB opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $323.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.71. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

