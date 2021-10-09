Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

