Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the third quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020, and the momentum is likely to continue through this year. Strong grower economics are driving fertilizer demand globally. The Vale Fertilizantes buyout is also expected to deliver significant synergies. Mosaic is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, it has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China and India and operational issues in the Fertilizantes unit. Further, the company faces headwind from higher raw material costs due to tight supply. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.03.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after buying an additional 944,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after buying an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

