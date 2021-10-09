Zacks Investment Research Lowers AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on AB SKF (publ) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.37. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

