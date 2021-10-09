Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.05.

ABUS opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.90. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 752,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

