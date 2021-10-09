Zacks Investment Research Lowers Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HMN opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,665 shares of company stock valued at $708,270. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.