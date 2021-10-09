Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $798.15 million during the quarter. Ono Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ono Pharmaceutical will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.