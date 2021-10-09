Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

