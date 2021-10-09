Zacks Investment Research Lowers TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Sell

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $292.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.89.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million. Analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,522.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,611,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 519,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,493,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 180,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 1,818,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

