Zacks Investment Research Lowers ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get ZTE alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZTCOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. ZTE has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTE (ZTCOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.