Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.82.

AZEK opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.82 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

