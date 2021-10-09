Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to “Buy”

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

NYSE NAPA opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.