Zacks Investment Research Upgrades U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $475.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,559,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after buying an additional 186,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 726,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

