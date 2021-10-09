Zeepin Achieves Market Capitalization of $420,339.42 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $420,339.42 and approximately $2,072.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00067059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00136240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00087511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,098.02 or 0.99879542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.24 or 0.06417608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.