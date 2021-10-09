Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 19,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,331,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

ZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

