Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $1,712,855.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,903,671.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total value of $2,555,581.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total value of $2,477,727.00.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $255.05 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.15.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

