ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Market Cap Tops $373,029.21

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $373,029.21 and $79.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.17 or 0.00507275 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,261,601,889 coins and its circulating supply is 14,181,866,618 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

