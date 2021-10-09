Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZY. Cowen cut shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NASDAQ ZY opened at $11.09 on Friday. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

