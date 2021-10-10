$0.04 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Points International reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 6,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,407. Points International has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $259.06 million, a P/E ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

