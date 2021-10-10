-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

UPH opened at $1.72 on Thursday. UpHealth has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $61,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $532,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $73,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.