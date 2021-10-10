-$0.09 EPS Expected for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,463. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Barclays PLC grew its position in CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CohBar by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

