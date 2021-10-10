-$0.13 EPS Expected for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. 21.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TENX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. 39,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $44.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.40. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.