-$0.15 EPS Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VXRT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,362,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. Vaxart has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $875.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $73,344 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.