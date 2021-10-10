$0.16 EPS Expected for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bridge Investment Group.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on BRDG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.54. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.