-$0.19 EPS Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.29). South Jersey Industries posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

SJI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

SJI stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

