-$0.26 EPS Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Onconova Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Onconova Therapeutics.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%.

ONTX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTX opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.