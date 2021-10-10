$0.28 EPS Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.38. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $203.25 million, a PE ratio of 202.80 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

