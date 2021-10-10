$0.36 EPS Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 18,982.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 128.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 123,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

