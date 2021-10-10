-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.65). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FATE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

FATE opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $121.16.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,228,000 after purchasing an additional 865,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,742,000 after purchasing an additional 620,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,574,000 after purchasing an additional 470,485 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

