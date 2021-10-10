$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

