$0.99 EPS Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OBNK opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

