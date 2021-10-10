$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.72 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

