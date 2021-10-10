$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to post $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GXO Logistics.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000.
GXO Logistics stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 656,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
Read More: The risks of owning bonds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.