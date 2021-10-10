$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to post $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GXO Logistics.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000.

GXO Logistics stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 656,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.