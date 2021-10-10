$106.45 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to report sales of $106.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.90 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $105.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $431.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $476.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.53 million.

CASA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

CASA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 100,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,274. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $547.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,000. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,796 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at about $6,251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 371,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 11,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 187,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,530,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

