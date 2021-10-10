10,934 Shares in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $14,454,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $7,079,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.48. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $375.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 24.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. Equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

