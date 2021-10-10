13,232,262 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,232,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,006,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.64% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29.

