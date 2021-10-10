$195.75 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to announce $195.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.30 million to $198.09 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $784.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.28 million to $799.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $812.82 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 92.04%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

