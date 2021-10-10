$2.82 EPS Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will report earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Encore Wire stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 113,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,380. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

