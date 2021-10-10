20,720 Shares in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Uxin by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Uxin alerts:

Shares of Uxin stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.25. Uxin Limited has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.