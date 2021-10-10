$250.37 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report $250.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $196.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.00.

NYSE PAYC opened at $505.06 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $521.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 174.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.