$250.37 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report $250.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $196.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.00.

NYSE PAYC opened at $505.06 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $521.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 174.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.