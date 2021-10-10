$258.07 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report sales of $258.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.50 million and the highest is $259.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 488,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,237. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,176,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,077,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,160 shares of company stock worth $465,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $764,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,102,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

