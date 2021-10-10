2,776,959 Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,776,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,020,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,799,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 386,003 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 210,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.